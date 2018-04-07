Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Giants WR Beckham Jr. unlikely to be dealt

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 7, 2018 at 8:29 PM
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to be traded, according to a report.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Saturday that several teams have contacted the Giants about trading for Beckham but lost interest when the Giants informed them of how much they are seeking in return.

Speculation about a potential Beckham trade has been ratcheted up in recent weeks due to the impasse involving his contract negotiations.

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle sustained in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

While the Giants are on record as saying that they are not openly shopping Beckham, that does not mean they will not listen to offers.

Teams are expected to attach two first-round draft picks in any proposal that includes the three-time Pro Bowl selection, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported recently, citing a league source.

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

