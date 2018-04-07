Bennett's attorney: Felony charge 'ludicrous'

The attorney for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett said the felony charge against his client is "ludicrous."

Bennett is accused of pushing and injuring an elderly, disabled woman at last year's Super Bowl in Houston.

Bennett was a spectator to watch his brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, play for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. After the game, Michael Bennett allegedly shoved his way onto the field, according to the district attorney's office.

NRG security personnel, including a 66-year-old paraplegic woman, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access, but the defensive end allegedly pushed through them, including the woman.

The woman sustained a sprained shoulder, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

"There was no fighting, there was no pushing," Bennett's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told NJ.com Friday. "The entire thing is ludicrous. That's what I think we'll find when it's all over."

Hardin said Bennett is not concerned because he knows he is innocent.

"He knows he didn't do this," Hardin said. "He's assuming the system will ultimately conclude that, once they get all the information. But it's obviously a very embarrassing and humiliating thing to go through, walking out of a court room with a bunch of TV cameras and in handcuffs, particularly for something you didn't even do."

Bennett was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Eagles this offseason.

Hardin told ESPN in March that his client would plead not guilty if a felony case on a charge of injury to the elderly goes to trial.

Bennett posted a $10,000 bond after a grand jury indicted him over the incident.

Bennett's next court appearance in Harris County, Texas, is set for April 23, but Hardin does not expect a plea request on that date.

According to Hardin, the court placed no travel restrictions on Bennett at the bond hearing, meaning he is free to travel as long as he makes his court appearances.

If any court appearances conflict with the Eagles' schedule, Hardin said he would request different court dates to avoid any absences.

A grand jury indicted Bennett on the felony charge of injury to the elderly on March 23.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.