Washington Redskins get QB Kevin Hogan from Cleveland Browns

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kevin Hogan and a 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 205 overall) from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall), the Redskins announced on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Hogan was drafted out of Stanford by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round (No. 162 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He never played for the Chiefs and after being released he signed with the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 5, 2016.

Hogan appeared in eight games with one start for Cleveland, completing 60 of 101 passes for 621 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing 18 times for 176 yards with one touchdown.

At Stanford, he holds career records for 10,634 total offensive yards, 36 victories by a quarterback and 1,249 rushing yards by a quarterback.