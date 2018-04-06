Home / Sports News / NFL

Saints reportedly sign WR Meredith to offer sheet

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 6, 2018 at 5:18 PM
The New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet, ESPN reported Friday.

The Bears will not receive compensation if they opt not to match the offer to Meredith, who was tendered a $1.907 million contract by Chicago.

Meredith, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, suffered a torn ACL that caused him to miss the 2017 season with the Bears.

The 25-year-old Meredith had a strong second season with the Bears, hauling in 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. He had only 11 catches as a rookie in 2015.

However, Chicago stocked up at wide receiver during the offseason, signing free agents Allen Robinson (Jacksonville) and Taylor Gabriel (Atlanta).

Meredith has familiarity with Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, who previously served in a similar capacity with Chicago.

