Report: Newton uninjured in car crash

The Carolina Panthers would like to see quarterback Cam Newton absorb fewer hits on the field. That could extend to off the field as well.

Newton walked away unscathed after his car was hit by a dump truck Thursday afternoon in Atlanta, according to a report by TMZ.

Officials from the Atlanta Police Department told the website that neither Newton nor the other driver wanted to fill out an accident report following the collision between the quarterback's Ferrari and the truck.

A photo posted on TMZ showed Newton, a native of Atlanta, standing in front of the black Ferrari wearing shorts and a hat.

Newton was involved in a much more serious automobile accident in December 2014, when his truck flipped over after it was struck by another vehicle one block from Bank of America Stadium

The 28-year-old Newton suffered two fractured bones in his back in that incident, which caused him to be hospitalized and miss a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 1 overall pick of the Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton completed his seventh season in 2017, leading Carolina to the postseason for the fourth time in five years.