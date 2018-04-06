Home / Sports News / NFL

Panthers' Cam Newton, Ferrari in car crash with dump truck

By Alex Butler  |  April 6, 2018 at 10:20 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in an crash with his Ferrari Thursday in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that it received a 911 call in reference to an automobile crash involving Newton, but both parties declined to file police reports.

A source told TMZ that Newton was in his matte black Ferrari F12 during a collision with a dump truck, which occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Newton did not appear to be injured during the incident, according to a photo posted by TMZ. The former NFL MVP was also involved in a car crash in 2014, when his car was overturned in North Carolina. He was hospitalized with minor injuries after that incident.

A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is valued at nearly $320,000. Newton bought his Ferrari in 2016, according to Terez Owens.

Newton, 28, was born in College Park, Ga. and attended Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
2018 Masters: Spieth leads at -6, Tiger 29th 2018 Masters: Spieth leads at -6, Tiger 29th
Tim Tebow hits homer in first Double-A at-bat Tim Tebow hits homer in first Double-A at-bat
Atlanta Hawks fan wins a new car after skills competition Atlanta Hawks fan wins a new car after skills competition
Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest
NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018 NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018