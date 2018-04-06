Panthers' Cam Newton, Ferrari in car crash with dump truck

April 6 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in an crash with his Ferrari Thursday in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that it received a 911 call in reference to an automobile crash involving Newton, but both parties declined to file police reports.

A source told TMZ that Newton was in his matte black Ferrari F12 during a collision with a dump truck, which occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Newton did not appear to be injured during the incident, according to a photo posted by TMZ. The former NFL MVP was also involved in a car crash in 2014, when his car was overturned in North Carolina. He was hospitalized with minor injuries after that incident.

A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is valued at nearly $320,000. Newton bought his Ferrari in 2016, according to Terez Owens.

Newton, 28, was born in College Park, Ga. and attended Westlake High School in Atlanta.