Manziel to make Spring League debut Saturday

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel will be back under center in a game setting Saturday when he makes his debut in the Spring League.

Manziel, who last played in the NFL in 2015 and is trying to find his way back to the league, is expected to play two quarters in one of two games to be held in Austin, Texas.

All four teams in the short-season developmental Spring League will be in action Saturday. Two games also will be held on April 12.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, Manziel promoted Saturday's game with a post on his Twitter account.

"I haven't played a football game in Texas since college. That changes on Saturday," wrote Manziel, who took part in Pro Days at Texas A&M and the University of San Diego before heading off to the Spring League.

Manziel, the 22nd overall selection in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland, Manziel played 15 games over two seasons for the Browns and completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven fumbles.

He had significant problems off the field. Manziel was investigated by Dallas police in 2016 for domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped when he agreed to undergo counseling.

Manziel entered a rehabilitation center in 2015 and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Manziel, 25, who has talked about the difficulites of dealing with bipolar disorder, said he plans to play in the Canadian Football League if he fails to latch on with an NFL team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold Manziel's negotiating rights.