Cowboys agree to deal with DE Ealy

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with defensive end Kony Ealy, the team announced.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed by the team, but multiple media outlets reported that Ealy received a one-year deal. He is the sixth free agent signed by Dallas in the offseason.

Ealy, 26, spent last season with the New York Jets, who claimed him off waivers in August following his release by the New England Patriots.

The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Ealy had one sack, 14 tackles and one interception in 15 games with the Jets, including four starts.

A second-round pick of Carolina in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Missouri, Ealy notched 14 sacks and six forced fumbled in his first three seasons with the Panthers.

Ealy played superbly in Carolina's loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, registering three sacks. He was traded by the Panthers to the Patriots in March 2017.