Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly out of intensive care following cancer surgery

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills has been moved out of the intensive care unit in his recovery from oral cancer surgery at Mount Sinai West in New York.

The 58-year-old Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure last week to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

"Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer," Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon, said in a statement. "He has been moved out of the intensive care unit and made that transition by walking, on his own, from the unit to the inpatient floor where he will continue the next phase of care. He is still several days away from resuming swallowing and taking nutrition by mouth."

Kelly's wife, Jill, said in a statement: "Dr. Urken and his team continue to provide excellent care and support for Jim and our family. As we navigate through this next phase of healing we will continue to trust God ... one day at a time, one prayer at a time. We would appreciate your continued prayer support."

Kelly was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and underwent surgery. Doctors determined the cancer had spread to his nasal cavities and he underwent additional treatments and another surgery in March 2014.

In 2016, Kelly was declared cancer-free, but last month he announced that the cancer had returned.