Home / Sports News / NFL

Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly out of intensive care following cancer surgery

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 6, 2018 at 6:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills has been moved out of the intensive care unit in his recovery from oral cancer surgery at Mount Sinai West in New York.

The 58-year-old Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure last week to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

"Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer," Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon, said in a statement. "He has been moved out of the intensive care unit and made that transition by walking, on his own, from the unit to the inpatient floor where he will continue the next phase of care. He is still several days away from resuming swallowing and taking nutrition by mouth."

Kelly's wife, Jill, said in a statement: "Dr. Urken and his team continue to provide excellent care and support for Jim and our family. As we navigate through this next phase of healing we will continue to trust God ... one day at a time, one prayer at a time. We would appreciate your continued prayer support."

Kelly was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and underwent surgery. Doctors determined the cancer had spread to his nasal cavities and he underwent additional treatments and another surgery in March 2014.

In 2016, Kelly was declared cancer-free, but last month he announced that the cancer had returned.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Panthers' Cam Newton, Ferrari in car crash with dump truck Panthers' Cam Newton, Ferrari in car crash with dump truck
Conor McGregor in NYPD custody, charged with assault Conor McGregor in NYPD custody, charged with assault
Tim Tebow hits homer in first Double-A at-bat Tim Tebow hits homer in first Double-A at-bat
Atlanta Hawks fan wins a new car after skills competition Atlanta Hawks fan wins a new car after skills competition
Lakers' Lonzo Ball reveals baby's due date Lakers' Lonzo Ball reveals baby's due date