Bills CB Davis: No limitations after surgery

Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis said his recovery is on track as he recovers from groin surgery.

Davis, signed as a free agent last month, told the Buffalo News he will not be hindered when the team begins organized team activities on April 16.

"Everything is good, man," Davis told the newspaper. "I'm making tremendous strides, tremendous progress. I'm on schedule to go, we're going into OTAs next week. There's no limitation, I'm able to do everything."

Davis had taken a more cautious approach early last month when he told reporters in Buffalo that he might not be at full speed for the team's first spring workouts.

The 29-year-old Davis was medically cleared in February following the surgical procedure that was performed late last season. He made 21 tackles in five games prior to being released by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015, Davis has collected 395 tackles, 22 interceptions and 2.0 sacks over 120 career games with Miami and the Colts since being selected by the Dolphins with the 25th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.