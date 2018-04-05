Titans unveil new blue helmet, uniforms

The Tennessee Titans unveiled their new helmet and uniforms in front of several thousand fans in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

With quarterback Marcus Mariota in tow on Wednesday, the Titans revealed their navy blue helmets with a two-toned silver stripe and silver facemask. The Titans previously wore a white helmet with a blue facemask and two navy blue stripes from 1999-2017.

The jerseys feature the same colors, but each numeral also includes a little triangular point at the upper-right corner to evoke the northeastern tip of Tennessee.

"You take our name, the Titans, and in Greek mythology they were gods, giant gods," team controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said, per the team's official site. "The thing that Nike started from the beginning was, Titans, it's superiority. So we wanted that feel. It is going to be what you think of a Titan."

In addition to Mariota, linebacker Brian Orakpo, tight end Delanie Walker, safety Kevin Byard, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and tackle Taylor Lewan walked onto the stage to reveal the uniforms.

The Titans' logo remained the same, however.