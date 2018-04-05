Report: QB Hogan seeking trade from Browns

Quarterback Kevin Hogan has requested and received permission for his agent to seek a trade from the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Hogan is bidding to join fellow quarterback Cody Kessler in finding his way out of Cleveland, which traded the latter to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick.

The Browns have undergone a massive overhaul after a winless season in 2017, with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton amony many coming aboard. Cleveland is also expected to select a quarterback with likely the first or fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Hogan, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has made one start and career eight appearances with the Browns.

The 25-year-old has completed 60 of 101 passes for 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his career. He has also rushed for 176 yards and a score.

Taylor, who was the Buffalo Bills' primary quarterback over the last three seasons, was acquired by the Browns last month. The 28-year-old Taylor played in 15 games for the Bills last year and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Stanton has started 17 games and appeared in 38 total during his NFL career with the Detroit Lions (2007-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He has completed 345 of 659 passes for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns.