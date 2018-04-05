Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign WR Justin Hunter, RB Stevan Ridley

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 5, 2018 at 6:49 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Wide receiver Justin Hunter and running back Stevan Ridley signed one-year deals to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Thursday.

Hunter visited the Cowboys last month, but he opted to remain with Pittsburgh.

He had four receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown while playing in seven games for the Steelers in 2017 after joining the team as a free agent.

He is part of a strong receiving group that includes Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Ridley signed with the Steelers last December and rushed for 108 yards on 26 attempts in the final two games of the regular season.

His best season came in 2012 when he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing for the New England Patriots.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018 NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018
2018 Masters: How to watch, highlights 2018 Masters: How to watch, highlights
Finau hits hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest, dislocates ankle Finau hits hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest, dislocates ankle
Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest Bubba Watson pulls off unbelievable trick putt at Masters Par 3 Contest
Jack Nicklaus's grandson sinks hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest Jack Nicklaus's grandson sinks hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest