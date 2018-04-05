Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign WR Justin Hunter, RB Stevan Ridley

Wide receiver Justin Hunter and running back Stevan Ridley signed one-year deals to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Thursday.

Hunter visited the Cowboys last month, but he opted to remain with Pittsburgh.

He had four receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown while playing in seven games for the Steelers in 2017 after joining the team as a free agent.

He is part of a strong receiving group that includes Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Ridley signed with the Steelers last December and rushed for 108 yards on 26 attempts in the final two games of the regular season.

His best season came in 2012 when he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing for the New England Patriots.