Ohio State's Meyer up for two-year contract extension

A board of trustees will vote Friday on a two-year contract extension for Ohio State's Urban Meyer that would make him the Big Ten's highest-paid coach.

A committee of the school's board on Thursday approved the extension for Meyer, who would be under contract through the 2022 season and would earn $7.6 million in 2018 -- making him the conference's highest-paid coach. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was the Big Ten's highest-paid coach in 2017.

"I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his guidance and the Board of Trustees for its work in considering this extension," Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. "I think everyone will agree that we have one of the finest coaches and mentors in Urban Meyer leading our football program."

Meyer, who would receive a raise of $1.2 million from 2017, has posted a 73-8 mark overall and 47-3 record in Big Ten play at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes captured the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship in 2014-15 under Meyer's watch. They also won two league titles and the East division in every season.

Meyer, 53, owns a 177-31 mark all-time at Florida, Utah, Bowling Green and Ohio State.