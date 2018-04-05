Newsome: Ravens could still take QB in draft

The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their depth at quarterback with the addition of Robert Griffin III, but the move does not preclude the team from selecting a rookie at that position in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"No, we will grade the players, set the board, and if there's a quarterback that we feel that we can pick at any of our picks, we'll do it," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said.

The Ravens own the 16th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang has USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the top overall prospect in the draft. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is listed second, with Wyoming's Josh Allen (10th), reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (17th) and Louisville's Lamar Jackson (23rd) also in the first round. Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph is not ranked in the top 50 prospects by Rang.

"Obviously at the top, you've got four, five or six guys that have a chance to be really good players, we think," Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said. "That's going to make this first round very interesting."

Starter Joe Flacco, 33, dealt with an ailing back in 2017 and posted his lowest quarterback rating (80.4) since his rookie season.

Griffin, who agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday, is a former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 28-year-old last played in 2016, completing 59.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games with the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Josh Woodrum is also on the roster. He spent all of last season on the practice squad and has never thrown a regular-season pass.