Marquette King: Denver Broncos sign punter to 3-year deal

April 5 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos have signed free agent punter Marquette King to a three-year contract.

King, 29, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders. The Fort Valley State product led the league in punts and yards in 2015. In 2013, he led the league with 48.9 yards per punt. King averaged 47.4 yards per boot in 2017.

He signed a five-year, $16.5 million contract extension in 2016, but was released on March 30. While King was obviously known for his big leg, he also gained notoriety for his dance moves and celebrations on the field. He has more than 350,000 Instagram followers, the most for an active NFL punter.

Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway announced the signing on Thursday.

King is the only punter in NFL history to average at least 40 net yards per punt in each of his first five seasons. He has 436 punts for nearly 20,000 yards, including 156 kicks inside the 20-yard-line and 33 touchbacks during his career.