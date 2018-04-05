Home / Sports News / NFL

Kicker Chris Boswell signs tender with Pittsburgh Steelers

April 5, 2018
Restricted free agent kicker Chris Boswell will remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he signed his second-round tender Thursday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported.

The Steelers will still attempt to sign Boswell to a long-term deal.

As of now, Boswell, 27, is scheduled to make $2.914 million in the 2018 season.

In his three NFL seasons, all with the Steelers, Boswell has made 85 of 95 field-goal attempts. He was named to the Pro Bowl this past season after making 35 of 38 field-goal tries.

Boswell was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He also spent time with the Giants in the offseason and preseason in 2015 before joining the Steelers in October 2015.

