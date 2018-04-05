Houston Texans add former Vikings, Panthers QB Joe Webb

The Houston Texans added another quarterback to their roster by signing Joe Webb.

Webb's agent, David Canter, announced the signing via Twitter on Thursday.

Webb joins Brandon Weeden and Taylor Heinicke as players competing to be the backup to Deshaun Watson.

Webb also can contribute on special teams. He played in all 17 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, playing 39 snaps on offense and 278 on special teams.

Webb attempted seven passes in 2017 and completed two of them for 35 yards with one interception.

He played five games, including two starts, at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in 2010. He completed 60.7 percent of his passes that season, with no touchdown passes and three interceptions. He rushed for 120 yards in 2010.

Webb also spent time as a wide receiver in his four seasons with Minnesota before joining the Carolina Panthers for three seasons.