FB Zach Line agrees to two-year deal with New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt last season, and they are bringing back one of the unsung players who made it happen.

Fullback Zach Line agreed to a two-year deal with the Saints on Thursday, according to a tweet from his agent, Michael McCartney.

Line did not make the Saints' roster after the preseason in 2017, but New Orleans put him back on the roster in October after fullback John Kuhn suffered a season-ending arm injury.

Line, 27, played 12 games for the Saints in 2017 and was the lead blocker for tailbacks Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The team finished first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, second in yards per attempt and fifth in rushing yards.

Line had just seven carries for 28 yards as well as two receptions for eight yards and a touchdown in 2017. He also scored on a one-yard run in the wild-card playoff win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints are one of the few teams in the league that still uses a fullback regularly.