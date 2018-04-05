Home / Sports News / NFL

Eagles ink TE Rodgers to one-year deal

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 5, 2018 at 1:33 AM
The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Richard Rodgers, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for the 26-year-old Rodgers, who spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers provides needed depth for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who lost two backup tight ends in the offseason. Veteran Brent Celek was released while Trey Burton signed with the Chicago Bears.

A third-round draft pick of the Packers in 2014, Rodgers is coming off his worst season. He started only one of 15 games and had a career-low 12 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Rodgers had his best season in 2015, appearing in all 16 games and making 12 starts. He finished with career highs across the board -- 58 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

