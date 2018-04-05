Bills G Incognito fires agents over Twitter

Guard Richie Incognito publicly severed ties with his agents on Thursday morning, mere weeks after he accepted a pay cut to remain with the Buffalo Bills.

"@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It's time for me to go in a new direction," Incognito posted on Twitter.

Incognito agreed to terms with the Bills last month, but saw his base salary reduced last month from $6.325 million to 3.65 million -- albeit with a $1 million roster bonus. The decision cleared $1.675 million in cap room for the Bills.

The 34-year-old Incognito took to social media last month to say he was pleased to remain in Buffalo.

"BUFFALO! I'm thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my #BuffaloBills brothers," he posted. "I truly believe in the vision and the path we are on. We have all that we need to finish what we started #honored #letsdothis"

Incognito has made the Pro Bowl on four occasions, including in the past three seasons in Buffalo.