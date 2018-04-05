Arizona Cardinals claim QBs Alek Torgersen, Brandon Doughty off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be stockpiling quarterbacks behind injury-prone projected starter Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon.

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that they have claimed quarterbacks Alek Torgersen and Brandon Doughty off waivers.

Torgersen was waived by the Detroit Lions after they signed Matt Cassel on Wednesday.

Torgersen signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent last year. He was waived in September and spent time on the Washington Redskins' practice squad before finishing the season with the Lions.

He has not thrown a pass in a regular-season game and was 8 of 20 for 95 yards and two interceptions in the preseason with Atlanta.

Doughty was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

He spent most of the past two seasons on the practice squad. Doughty has not thrown a pass in a regular-season game either and was 39 of 69 for 448 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his preseason appearances with Miami.