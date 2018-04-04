Saints QB Brees sues jeweler for $9 million

Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints filed a lawsuit against a California businessman, alleging that the man cheated him out of $9 million in jewelry purchases.

Media outlets reported that Brees and his wife, Brittany, filed suit on Monday in California against Vahid Moradi, who operates CJ Charles Jewelers in San Diego.

Brees claims jewelry he purchased as investments, including a blue-diamond ring that cost about $8.2 million, appraised for $9 million less than he paid for the pieces.

"He should restrict his game-playing to the football field, and refrain from bullying honest, hard-working businessmen like my client," said attorney Eric George, who represents Moradi.

George claimed that Brees attempted to "bully" Moradi after the items didn't increase in value over the time the way Brees and his wife hoped they would.