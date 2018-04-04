Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: WR Enunwa signs tender with Jets

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 4, 2018 at 4:40 PM
| License Photo

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa signed his restricted free-agent tender with the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Enunwa, who sat out all of last season following neck surgery, is set to make just over $2.9 million after receiving the second-round tender.

The 25-year-old Enunwa has full range of motion and is expected to be eased into all activities by the Jets, according to Schefter.

Enunma enjoyed a career season in 2016, recording 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns. He has 80 catches for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns in 29 career games since being New York's sixth-round pick in 2014 out of Nebraska.

Enunwa is part of a crowded wide receiver corps that includes Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor, ArDarius Stewart, Devin Smith and Chad Hansen.

