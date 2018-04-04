Patriots WR Edelman might have prevented school shooting

Wide receiver Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots and his personal assistant might have helped prevent a school shooting in Michigan, the New York Times reported.

Edelman was informed by an Instagram user that someone had posted a comment about shooting up his school, so Shannen Moen, his assistant sifted through the social media platform before finding this comment: "I'm going to shoot my school up watch the news."

With the February shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla., on their mind, Edelman and Moen contacted police.

"With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, 'Holy Toledo, what is going on?'" Edelman said.

An investigation led authorities to an IP address in Michigan and police in Port Huron, Mich., detained a 14-year-old boy, who admitted to writing the threat.

"Thankfully, this kid said something," Edelman said about the user who notified him of the comment. "We're going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He's the real hero."

The student who made the threat was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, a felony, according to The Times.