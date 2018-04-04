Notebook: RG3 agrees to contract with Ravens

Quarterback Robert Griffin III agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced on Wednesday.

Griffin was quick to confirm the agreement over social media, posting "#PlayLikeARaven" on Twitter.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year reportedly was offered a contract by the Ravens last offseason, but he ultimately turned them down and remained out of football.

"He came in last week, worked out. Had a real good workout and we were able to come to an agreement late yesterday," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said of Griffin on Wednesday. "He will probably be here early next week to sign the deal."

Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games during the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns before being released.

Griffin spent four seasons in Washington after being selected with the second overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

--Quarterback Matt Cassel has agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions, multiple media sources reported.

The 35-year-old Cassel was released by the Tennessee Titans on March 9 after backing up Marcus Mariota the last two seasons. Cassel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft and also has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

In his 13 NFL seasons, Cassell has passed for 17,499 yards and 104 touchdowns, with 81 interceptions in 106 games, including 81 starts.

--Wide receiver Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots and his personal assistant might have helped prevent a school shooting in Michigan, the New York Times reported.

Edelman was informed by an Instagram user that someone had posted a comment about shooting up his school, so Shannen Moen, his assistant, sifted through the social media platform before finding this comment: "I'm going to shoot my school up watch the news."

With the February shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla., on their minds, Edelman and Moen contacted police.

An investigation led authorities to an IP address in Michigan and police in Port Huron, Mich., detained a 14-year-old boy, who admitted to writing the threat.

--Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints filed a lawsuit against a California businessman, alleging that the man cheated him out of $9 million in jewelry purchases.

Media outlets reported that Brees and his wife, Brittany, filed suit on Monday in California against Vahid Moradi, who operates CJ Charles Jewelers in San Diego.

Brees claims jewelry he purchased as investments, including a blue-diamond ring that cost about $8.2 million, appraised for $9 million less than he paid for the pieces.

"He should restrict his game-playing to the football field, and refrain from bullying honest, hard-working businessmen like my client," said attorney Eric George, who represents Moradi.

--Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller could be in hot water after posting pictures over social media following a recent fishing expedition off the coast of Miami.

Miller is part of an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after he posted pictures of landing a 9 1/2-foot hammerhead shark.

FWC Public Information Coordinator Rob Klepper told TMZ Sports that it is "looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident."

Miller released the shark, which is classified as "group 3," according to commission's website. Harvest in state waters is a second-degree misdemeanor.

--Wide receiver Brandin Cooks had yet to be introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams, but the team already was talking about extending his contract before the 2018 season, a team source told the NFL Network.

Acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, Cooks is set to earn $8.5 million in 2018, the final year of his rookie contract.

The Rams also acquired cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, adding approximately $35.2 million to their payroll.

The Rams want to reduce the impact on their salary cap number until next year, when their payroll situation will become much more favorable.

--Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa signed his restricted free-agent tender with the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Enunwa, who sat out all of last season following neck surgery, is set to make just over $2.9 million after receiving the second-round tender.

The 25-year-old Enunwa enjoyed a career season in 2016, recording 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns.

--The Cleveland Browns' carousel of pre-draft quarterbacks turned to Sam Darnold, when the USC star visited Berea, Ohio.

The Browns, who hosted reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma on Tuesday, are also expecting visits from UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen later this week. Louisville's Lamar Jackson will meet with the Browns next week, per Cleveland.com.

The Browns own the top overall pick and fourth selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

--Running back Stevan Ridley will re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ridley joined the Steelers in December after running back James Conner was placed on injured reserve because of an MCL injury. He rushed 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in two games.

The 29-year-old Ridley was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2011 and enjoyed his best season in 2012, when he had 290 carries for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

--Johnny Manziel blamed the Cleveland Browns for failing to realize they selected a quarterback that liked to improvise when the team chose him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"If Cleveland did any of their homework, they would have known I wasn't a guy who came in every day and watched film," Manziel said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. "I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football."

Manziel, the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy while at Texas A&M in 2012, told Patrick that he would look for a chance in the CFL if one in the NFL doesn't materialize. Manziel is practicing in The Spring League.

--Quarterback Tom Brady wasn't against the New England Patriots trading away their top wide receiver from last season, according to a report by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Per a source informed of the situation, Rapoport reported that the 41-year-old Brady had no qualms with the decision for the Patriots to send speedy Brandin Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 136 overall) to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. New England received the 23rd overall selection in the first round of this year's draft and a sixth-round draft pick (No. 198).

--Guard Jeremy Vujnovich signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.

The 27-year-old Vujnovich played every offensive snap at left guard for Indianapolis in 2017. He initially signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 12, 2016.