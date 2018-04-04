Home / Sports News / NFL

Kansas City Chiefs sign former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Golden

April 4, 2018
The Kansas City Chiefs signed safety Robert Golden, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Golden, who spent the past six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released last month in a cost-savings move.

Golden, 27, appeared in all 16 games last season, making two starts, and recorded 19 tackles with one interception and two passes defensed.

An undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2012, Golden had a career-best 40 tackles in 2015 and started a career-high seven games in 2016.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Golden also served as special teams captain for two seasons in Pittsburgh.

