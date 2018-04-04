Dolphins' Quinn felt betrayed after trade by Rams

Defensive end Robert Quinn expressed displeasure with his former team during a conference call on Wednesday.

Quinn was shuffled to the Miami Dolphins last month by the Los Angeles Rams, who received a mid-round draft pick. The teams also swapped sixth-round selections.

"It's like this, this is the first time I've been traded," the two-time Pro Bowl selection said, via the Miami Herald. "You commit yourself to someone and you have your family turn their back on you."

Quinn later said that the move to Miami is a "breath of fresh air" after being "suffocated" in Los Angeles.

"I'm not a West Coast guy, put it that way," Quinn said, per the Miami Herald.

Quinn has spent his entire seven-year career with the Rams since being selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He highlighted his time in St. Louis with a career-high 19-sack performance in 2013, which led to a four-year, $66.575 million contract extension the following year.

The 27-year-old Quinn, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014, recorded 32 tackles and 8.5 sacks during 15 games last season.

Quinn will join a Miami defense that recorded just 30 sacks last season, which ranked 26th in the NFL.