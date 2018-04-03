Reports: Jets to sign C Swanson

Center Travis Swanson will sign a contract with the New York Jets, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The move would effectively complete a swap of centers involving the Jets and Detroit Lions, who signed unrestricted free-agent Wesley Johnson on Thursday.

Swanson likely will be a reserve with the Jets, who already signed former Washington Redskins center Spencer Long last month.

The 27-year-old Swanson, who visited the Jets last week, has recorded 42 starts over his last four seasons. Swanson has been the Lions' starting center the past three seasons, but he finished the past two years on injured reserve because of concussion problems.

Johnson, 27, started 15 games for the Jets last season. He has started 24 of the 43 games he has played in his four-year NFL career.