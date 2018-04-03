Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson to take 'First Shot' for charity

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't quite ready to return to the football field, but he is set to make an appearance on the basketball court.

Watson will take the Houston Rockets' "First Shot" for charity before Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center.

Should Watson sink the free throw, the Rockets will donate $5,000 to charity. If the 22-year-old misfires on his attempt, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta will donate $1,000 instead.

Watson is working his way back from season-ending knee surgery during his rookie year. He tore the ACL in his right leg during a practice on a drill in which he was handing the ball off to a running back.

Selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson threw 16 touchdown passes in the month of October alone -- breaking Dan Marino's league rookie record for most touchdown passes in a calendar month from 1983.

Watson finished his first NFL season with 1,699 yards, 19 touchdown passes, two touchdown runs and 269 rushing yards.