Former Arizona Cardinals guard Earl Watford signs with Chicago Bears

Guard Earl Watford showed his hand on social media on Tuesday by posting "GSH" on Twitter.

"GSH" stands for Chicago Bears founder George Stanley Halas, and the Bears announced that they signed Watford to a one-year contract. Watford will earn $550,000 guaranteed, and he can make as much as $2 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Bears also announced they signed running back Benny Cunningham and long snapper Patrick Scales to one-year deals.

Watford, who visited with the Bears on Monday, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in 35 career games with the club -- including 10 last season, after a six-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended in early September.

The 27-year-old Watford is expected to battle Eric Kush and Jordan Morgan for playing time with the Bears.

Cunningham, who is a third-down back and important special-teams player, visited with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to The Advocate, but he opted to return to the Bears.

Cunningham, 27, had just nine rushing attempts for 29 yards last season, but he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. He also returned seven kicks for 147 yards.

In his five-year NFL career, he has rushed for 777 yards and has caught 113 passes for 992 yards and three scores.

Cunningham played his first four seasons for the Rams.

Scales was an exclusive rights free agent after spending last season on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He served as the team's long snapper in 2016 and played five games in 2015.