Falcons GM on Ryan extension: 'I think we're close'

The Atlanta Falcons are closing in on a deal to lock up former NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

"I think we're close," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told 680 The Fan in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Dimitroff added that "it's not a complicated process" in regard to Ryan, who is due to make $19.25 million as he enters the last season of a five-year $103.75 million contract extension, per Spotrac. With a cap number of $21.65 million, Ryan's franchise tender in 2019 would be $25.98 million before jumping to $31.176 million the following year.

Those numbers will be put in play against those of Kirk Cousins, who scored a three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Cousins' new pact comes after he spent two years playing under the franchise tag with the Washington Redskins.

Ryan threw for 4,095 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last season, one year after he recorded career highs in yards (4,944) and touchdowns (38).

The 32-year-old has thrown for 41,796 yards with 260 touchdowns and 126 interceptions in 158 career games since the Falcons selected him with the third overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft.