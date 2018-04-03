Butler sees 'great opportunity' with Cardinals

Brice Butler is looking to make the most of his new opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals signed the free-agent wide receiver to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Butler made his mark in a game in 2017 against Arizona, recording two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

"It's a great opportunity to come in and compete," Butler said of joining a team that saw John Brown and Jaron Brown depart in free agency. John Brown went the Baltimore Ravens while Jaron Brown ventured to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals boast Larry Fitzgerald and little else at wide receiver. The top two options prior to Butler signing were speedy J.J. Nelson and the inexperienced Chad Williams.

"Obviously Larry has been around for 14 or 15 seasons, so I won't be the veteran in the room, but I've been around the league so I can help the young guys," Butler said.

The other receivers on the roster are Carlton Agudosi, Rashad Ross and Cobi Hamilton, who was recently claimed on waivers from the Houston Texans.

Butler set a career high with 317 receiving yards to go along with 15 catches and three touchdowns in 13 games last season.

The 28-year-old Butler has collected 73 receptions for 1,177 yards and eight scores in 61 career contests with the Oakland Raiders and Cowboys. He was selected by Oakland in the seventh round out of San Diego State in the 2013 NFL Draft.