Arizona Cardinals sign RB Elijhaa Penny, three others

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 3, 2018 at 4:48 PM
The Arizona Cardinals signed running back Elijhaa Penny, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and offensive lineman John Wetzel to one-year contracts, the team announced Tuesday.

The four players are exclusive rights free agents for the Cardinals.

Penny had 31 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns to go along with four catches for 38 yards in 16 games last season. The 24-year-old also had 11 special-teams tackles.

Pierre, 26, recorded 32 tackles and one forced fumble in 14 games last season. His 5.5 sacks last season were the second-most on the team.

Goodwin, 28, had one tackle while appearing in two games for Arizona last season after joining the team off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Wetzel, 26, played in all 16 games for the Cardinals last season and made 11 starts between left tackle (four) and right tackle (seven).

