Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson cleared for all activities

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was among team members, who began offseason workouts on Tuesday, after he had been cleared to participate in all activities, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported.

Johnson, 26, has been fully cleared after a wrist injury limited him to one game in 2017.

Johnson left the season opener with a broken wrist that required surgery. There were reports that Johnson might return late in the 2017 season, but it did not happen.

Johnson said in January that he was completely healthy, and new coach Steve Wilks said then he expected Johnson to be ready for the offseason workouts.

Having a healthy Johnson available is critical for the Cardinals and Wilks, who said he plans to rely heavily on the run game.

Johnson was a first-team All-Pro in 2016, when he rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns and also caught 80 passes for 879 yards and four scores while starting all 16 regular-season games.

The Cardinals ranked 22nd in the league in total offense last season and were 25th in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game.

Arizona signed free agent quarterback Sam Bradford last month.