Tennessee Titans sign former Washington Redskins LB Will Compton

The Tennessee Titans have reached agreement on a contract with linebacker Will Compton, the team announced Monday.

The contract is a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported.

Compton's playing time was limited in 2017 because of injuries. He suffered a separated shoulder early in the season and a Lisfranc (foot) sprain later in the season.

Compton, 28, played in nine games, including three starts, for the Washington Redskins last season, when he had one interception, three passes defensed and 19 tackles.

He started 15 games during the 2016 season for Washington, and he recorded 106 tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Compton has played in 57 games, with 33 starts, during his five-year NFL career.

Compton will compete for playing time with Wesley Woodyard, Jayon Brown, Nate Palmer and Daren Bates.