Potential buyer Ben Navarro visits Carolina Panthers

The league is hoping to vote on a new owner for the Carolina Panthers next month, and the potential bidders are lining up.

The latest interested party is South Carolina businessman Ben Navarro, who was scheduled to visit with the team at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Navarro is the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group LLC., which is an investment and lending firm.

Last week, Alan Kestenbaum, a Canadian steel billionaire, met with the team.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper is expected to visit the Panthers in the near future, Rapoport reported. To be eligible to purchase the Panthers, Tepper would have to sell his stake in the Steelers.

The league would like to vote on a new owner at its Spring League Meeting in Atlanta on May 21-23. Twenty-four of the 32 owners must vote in favor of a new owner for it to be approved.

Current Panthers majority owner Jerry Richardson announced in December that he would sell the team after the league began investigating allegations of workplace misconduct against Richardson.

The day-to-day operations of the team are now being controlled by Tina Becker, who is now the chief operating officer.

The Panthers' sale price is expected to set an NFL record, multiple media outlets reported. The last NFL team to change ownership was the Buffalo Bills, who were sold for a league record $1.4 billion in 2014.