New York Jets claim former Oakland Raiders TE Clive Walford

The New York Jets claimed tight end Clive Walford off waivers on Monday, the team announced.

The Oakland Raiders waived Walford last week.

The Jets needed a tight end after losing Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Seferian-Jenkins had 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Walford, 26, had just nine catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns while playing in 13 games for the Raiders last season. That was a significant drop in production after he had 61 receptions for 688 yards and six touchdowns over the 2015 and 2016 seasons combined.

Walford now joins two other tight ends on the Jets' roster -- Eric Tomlinson, who had eight receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown last season, and Jordan Leggett, who missed all of the 2017 season with a knee injury.