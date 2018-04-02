Huncho Day: Team Julio Jones wins celebrity football game

April 2 (UPI) -- A celebrity cast of musicians and NFL players gathered on Easter for a flag football game hosted by Quavo from Migos at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga.

Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and other NFL players joined in on the Huncho Day on the Nawf matchup.

Quavo was joined by 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, coach 2 Chainz and other entertainers. Ric Flair also made an appearance.

Jones -- a player/coach -- was named the game's MVP after his team beat Team Huncho. Sanu played quarterback for Jones' squad while Quavo played quarterback for his squad. Jones also played defensive back and came up with at least one interception.

Elliott won the game with a touchdown reception. He celebrated by dunking the ball through the field goal.

"That's the way it's suppose to be just guys coming together," Gurley told reporters before the game. "We ain't doing much anyway. So why not do this for a good cause...it's just a good event to be at."

Quavious 'Quavo' Marshal, 26, is Gwinnett County's all-time leader in completions from his time as Berkmar's quarterback.

The event raised money for the school's football team.

"I went to school out here in Gwinnett, on the north side," Kamara told reporters, according to NFL Network. "It's just fun to come out here and be able to give back to Quavo, that's like my brother. Anything he's doing, I'm 100 percent supportive."