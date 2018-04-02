Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly shares Easter message, walks for first time after surgery

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly shared an Easter message from his hospital bed despite being unable to speak following surgery to remove cancer from his jaw.

"Happy Easter to everyone. Thanks for the prayers. Love you all," Kelly wrote on a wipe board, courtesy of an Instagram post by his daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean.

Wife Jill Kelly also took to social media to convey her thoughts on what it's like to see her husband in this condition following Wednesday's 12-hour surgery.

"Better than yesterday, but a lot more healing needed," she wrote. "The doctors told us what to expect, but nothing could have prepared us. It wasn't only the cancerous tumor and lymph nodes that had to be removed. Jim's entire upper jaw has been reconstructed [using his left femur bone, etc.] due to radiation damage from his previous cancer treatment. He can't talk. But he can write. Thank God for wipe boards.

"Watching Jim go through this is far more difficult than I can describe."

Kelly, who is expected to remain hospitalized for two more weeks, announced earlier last month that his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016.

The 58-year-old Kelly initially announced in June 2013 that he had squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone. He had surgery to remove tumors but was found again to have cancer in March 2014.

Kelly underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and was deemed to be cancer free in September 2014.

Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.