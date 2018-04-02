Former NFL RB Isaiah Pead eyes 2020 Paralympics

Former NFL running back Isaiah Pead has set his sights on success at the 2020 Paralympics.

Pead, who played in the NFL from 2012-16 with the then-St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins, had his left leg amputated partly up his thigh in November 2016 following a serious car accident.

The 28-year-old, who has been learning to sprint with a prosthetic leg, has entertained thoughts of competing after winning state championships in the 100 and 400 meters in high school.

"I was talking to my friends and it was like, 'What's your goals?'" Pead told TMZ Sports. "If they let me on the track, I'm going for the gold, period."

Pead has loftier goals than that, too. He has eyed the 2024 and 2028 Paralympics.

"Three gold medals, three Paralympics. God willing, that's a hell of a career right there," he said.

Pead is nearly a year-and-a-half removed from a serious car accident in Columbus, Ohio. He was in critical condition after losing control of his Cadillac CTS before driving off the side of Interstate 670 in November 2016.

According to NBC4, Pead's car went through a guardrail and down an embankment, striking several trees along the way. Pead was ejected from the vehicle.

A second-round pick of the Rams in the 2012 NFL Draft, Pead played in 30 career games, rushing for 100 yards on 27 carries and catching 15 passes for 100 yards.