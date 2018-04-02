Home / Sports News / NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Brice Butler to visit with Arizona Cardinals

April 2, 2018
Free-agent wide receiver Brice Butler is expected to visit with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He made his mark in a game in 2017 against Arizona, recording two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The 28-year-old set a career high with 317 receiving yards to go along with 15 catches and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. Butler has collected 73 receptions for 1,177 yards and eight scores in 61 career contests with the Oakland Raiders and Cowboys.

Butler reportedly is expected to visit with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

