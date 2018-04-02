Former Chicago Bears LB Brian Urlacher selects Bob Babich as HOF presenter

Brian Urlacher has selected former coach Bob Babich as his presenter for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.

Babich spent nine years (2004-12) with Urlacher, serving as a linebackers coach, assistant head coach and the defensive coordinator under Lovie Smith during his time with the Chicago Bears.

Urlacher earned 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors under Babich's watch and fueled the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance the following season. Urlacher was selected All-Pro five times, voted to eight Pro Bowls and named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

"I am so humbled by the offer that Brian gave me to present him," said Babich, who is entering his second year as the linebackers coach for the Buffalo Bills.

"He is such a good guy and was such a good player, but even more so than that, he was a great person to be around."

Urlacher was one of five players elected to the Hall -- joining linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens and safety Brian Dawkins. Veterans Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer were voted on separately, as was contributor Bobby Beathard.

Induction ceremonies will be held Aug. 3 at the Canton (Ohio) Memorial Civic Center.