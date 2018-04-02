Bengals' A.J. Green: Idea of New York Giants trading Odell Beckham Jr. is 'stupid'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was pretty clear with his feelings in regard to the New York Giants' stance of possibly trading Odell Beckham, Jr.

"That's stupid. That's stupid, man," Green told NFL Network at rapper Quavo's celebrity flag football game on Sunday. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime, or once-in-a-generation talent, man, and you've got to be ready. I think he'll get paid. They not that crazy."

Speculation about a potential Beckham trade has been ratcheted up in recent weeks due to the impasse involving his contract negotiations.

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle sustained in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

While the Giants are on record as saying that they are not openly shopping Beckham, that doesn't mean they won't listen to offers.

And should any NFL team be inclined to pick up the phone, it will need to attach two first-round draft picks in any proposal that includes the three-time Pro Bowl selection, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week, citing a league source.

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.