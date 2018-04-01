Washington Redskins' Jay Gruden expects Jordan Reed, Josh Doctson to step up

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden is pinning his hopes on more production from tight end Jordan Reed and wide receiver Josh Doctson this season.

As he has been throughout his career, Reed was hampered by injuries in 2017 while Doctson made strides last year after missing nearly all of his rookie season in 2016 with an Achilles injury.

Reed was limited to a career-low six games until going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. But it was the toe injury during training camp that caused the overcompensation and eventually the strained hamstring.

"Jordan Reed is important," Gruden said. "I mean, I think in his absence last year, Vernon Davis did some good things and [Jeremy] Sprinkle got a lot of work there towards the end of the year, which will be helpful to his progression as a player. So that's good news.

"But Jordan is a special guy. There's not many tight ends in pro football that can do what he can do as far as running the option routes across the middle and breaking people down and then lining up on the outside and beating people deep, across the middle. He's a special talent. He makes us better, without a doubt."

Reed played in nine games as a rookie in 2013, 11 in 2014, a career-high 14 in 2015 and 12 in 2016.

Washington's offense runs through Reed, who is a difficult matchup for safeties and linebackers. He averages 5.3 catches per game with 22 touchdowns, but has played in only 52 of a possible 80 games in five NFL seasons. He signed a five-year, $46.75 million contract in May 2016.

Doctson, who recorded 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns, is likely to be featured as the top wide receiver this season with the departure of Terrelle Pryor.

"The route tree, the ability to line up in different spots, I think Josh will get more opportunities to make plays on 50-50 type balls, which is Josh's strength," Gruden said. "Josh is not a guy, and we knew that coming in, that's going to get five or six yards of separation right away. He's a guy that builds up his speed; he can run, he can adjust to the ball like no other, 42-inch vertical was documented, 41, whatever it is. So that's where he gets the separation, by leaping and adjusting to the ball."