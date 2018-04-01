Miami Dolphins discuss extending Cameron Wake's contract

The Miami Dolphins have voiced internal discussions about extending defensive end Cameron Wake's contract through the 2019 season, the Miami Herald reported.

Wake, who is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded 10.5 sacks and 36 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He is set to make a base salary of $8 million in the final season of the two-year deal he signed in 2017.

The 36-year-old Wake has collected 22 sacks in his last two seasons and 92 for his career, leaving him second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor in franchise history.

Wake has played in at least 14 games in all but one season since beginning his NFL career in 2009 out of Penn State.