Jets RB Rawls thanks janitors in classy farewell post

Thomas Rawls is headed east as the running back left the Seattle Seahawks to join the New York Jets.
Before he left, however, Rawls posted a lengthy farewell post on Instagram that included everyone from former teammates, coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and owner Paul Allen.
Rawls didn't stop there, as he also thanked the fans as well as, well, janitors, nutritionists, chefs and security. Like we said, everyone.
"Everyone played a huge role in my life and helped not just my career but you make me a better man," Rawls wrote. "Those who know me know that I will continue to persevere and grow through any challenges that come my way. I'm accepting a new challenge in life to elevate myself as a person and teammate."
Rawls, who signed with the Jets on Friday, was not very productive the last two seasons with the Seahawks.
An undrafted rookie in 2015, Rawls rushed for 830 yards and had a league-leading 5.6 yards per carry as a fill-in for injured Marshawn Lynch. He then set a franchise postseason rookie record with 161 rushing yards against the Lions in the NFC wild-card game.
As I embark on a new journey, I wanna thank all the amazing men and my teammates who I've shared blood, sweat, and tears with these past 3 years in Seattle. They are men of great character, accountability, passion, respect, fight, perseverance, and men of God. My time in Seattle has been so heartwarming, especially as someone who comes from the North Side of Flint, Michigan, a place where life is a daily challenge! Thank you to Pete Carroll my first NFL HC, John Schneider, and Paul Allen for allowing me and my family to be a part of an amazing organization and community in Seattle that I will forever cherish. Century Link Field will always be a special spot! I had so much fun and we've accomplished so much: crazy endings, broken records, and finishing games when we all was in belief. I wanna thank the fans, my 12s, you guys mean so much to me. Your love, motivation, support, and energy will be with me every step of the way. To the youth who look up to me and keep me going, I want you to know that you matter, you are enough, you are worthy, you are fighters, and from afar we will continue to grow. I wanna thank all my coaches from offense, defense, and special teams. Thank you to all the people—janitors, nutritionists, chefs, security, front office, and many more—everyone played a huge role in my life and helped not just my career but you make me a better man. Those who know me know that I will continue to persevere and grow through any challenges that come my way. I'm accepting a new challenge in life to elevate myself as a person and teammate. I will keep that fire 🔥 and the emotions for this game I truly love in my heart and spread them with this big smile and run with a little more love 😉!! Thank you, Seattle Seahawks, for an amazing Journey. 🚂🚂🚂 T. Rawls🚂🚂🚂
The 5-foot-9 Rawls has been unable to stay healthy the last two seasons, however. He was penciled in as the starter after Lynch departed, but Rawls started only 10 games in the last two years.
Rawls missed significant time in 2016 because of a fractured fibula, and he rushed for 349 yards with a 3.2 yards-per-carry average in nine games that season.
The 24-year-old Rawls had only 58 carries and averaged 2.7 yards per carry in 12 games, including three starts, in 2017.
The Jets running back corps includes free-agent signee Isaiah Crowell as well as Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.