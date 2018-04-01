Jets RB Rawls thanks janitors in classy farewell post

Thomas Rawls is headed east as the running back left the Seattle Seahawks to join the New York Jets.

Before he left, however, Rawls posted a lengthy farewell post on Instagram that included everyone from former teammates, coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and owner Paul Allen.

Rawls didn't stop there, as he also thanked the fans as well as, well, janitors, nutritionists, chefs and security. Like we said, everyone.

"Everyone played a huge role in my life and helped not just my career but you make me a better man," Rawls wrote. "Those who know me know that I will continue to persevere and grow through any challenges that come my way. I'm accepting a new challenge in life to elevate myself as a person and teammate."

Rawls, who signed with the Jets on Friday, was not very productive the last two seasons with the Seahawks.

An undrafted rookie in 2015, Rawls rushed for 830 yards and had a league-leading 5.6 yards per carry as a fill-in for injured Marshawn Lynch. He then set a franchise postseason rookie record with 161 rushing yards against the Lions in the NFC wild-card game.

The 5-foot-9 Rawls has been unable to stay healthy the last two seasons, however. He was penciled in as the starter after Lynch departed, but Rawls started only 10 games in the last two years.

Rawls missed significant time in 2016 because of a fractured fibula, and he rushed for 349 yards with a 3.2 yards-per-carry average in nine games that season.

The 24-year-old Rawls had only 58 carries and averaged 2.7 yards per carry in 12 games, including three starts, in 2017.

The Jets running back corps includes free-agent signee Isaiah Crowell as well as Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.