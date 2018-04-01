Denver Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders, Von Miller play April Fools' Day trick on fans

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Von Miller remembered to look at the calendar on Sunday.

The pair of pranksters took to social media and tried to trick their fans with posts that they had been traded. Remember people, it's April Fools' Day.

Sanders posted a photo of himself making a catch while photoshopped in a Washington Redskins uniform.

"Thank you Broncos nation for giving me so much love and support," he posted on Instagram. "I have decided to take my talents to Washington to join @jno24 [Josh Norman] in a quest to win Super Bowl 53. Washington we lit! I'm on the way."

Miller followed suit, posting a picture to Instagram with a bar that read "Broncos agree to trade All-Pro LB Von Miller to Browns." He also added the following comment: "It's been real Denver! The "Mile High City" and the @broncos will always have my heart! SB50 Champs! They can never take that away from us! @clevelandbrowns & @juice_landry [Jarvis Landry] what's good!!!"

Hopefully, Broncos fans looked at the calendar, too.