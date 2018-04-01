Home / Sports News / NFL

Brady supports Michigan with hilarious Instagram post

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 1, 2018 at 12:27 PM
| License Photo

Tom Brady knows a big game when he sees one.

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his allegiance to his alma mater on Saturday with a post that has his face photoshopped celebrating along with other Wolverines on the Michigan bench.

Brady even went the extra mile as he photoshopped his likeness wearing a No. 12 jersey. Wolverines star senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman traditionally wears that number.

The five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wished third-seeded Michigan good luck in its Final Four game against 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago, which was backed by 98-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Brady captioned the post: "Ready to go tonight! Let's go Blue!!!"

As it turned out, the Wolverines recorded a 69-57 win to advance to the championship game against top-seeded Villanova, which posted a 95-79 triumph over Kansas.

Ready to go tonight! Let’s go Blue!!! @umichbball

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Let's see if Brady's "team" can beat a Philadelphia-based club in a big game this time around.

