Vikings sign WR Kendall Wright

Free-agent wide receiver Kendall Wright signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Wright, who revealed on social media that he is the newest member of the team with the following tweet: "SKOL."

Wright led the Chicago Bears with 59 receptions for 614 yards and one touchdown last season. The 28-year-old is expected to fill a void left in the Vikings' receiving corps when Jarius Wright signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Kendall Wright figures to work out of the slot with the Vikings boasting one of the top wide receiver duos in the league in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Laquon Treadwell, a first-round pick in 2016, is the lone other wide receiver on the roster.

Wright was a first-round draft choice (20th overall) of the Titans out of Baylor in 2012. He caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 2013, but hasn't come close to those numbers since.

He signed a one-year, $4-million free agent contract with the Bears last year after playing five seasons with the Titans.

Wright has reeled in 339 receptions for 3,858 yards with 19 touchdowns in 82 career games.